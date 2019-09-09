Coffee with the Mayor: Shreveport CAO Sherricka Jones

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. Each week, we sit down with mayors from across the Arklatex to see what is being done to improve local communities. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Shreveport Chief Administrative Officer Sherricka Jones.

Jones goes in depth about the bond proposal on the November 16th ballot and community meetings the mayor’s office has been conducted to explain the proposal. Watch both videos to learn how your tax dollars are set to be used according to the proposal.

And, for more information from the Shreveport mayor’s office, visit: www.shreveportla.gov

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.