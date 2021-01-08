Communications Director in Shreveport accepts position for La. Democratic Party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport announced Friday that their Communications Director Benjamin Riggs has accepted the Director of Communications position for the Louisiana Democratic Party.

According to city officials, Riggs notified Mayor Adrian Perkins of his decision on Wednesday, January 6. He will remain at his current post through January 29 to bring any ongoing projects to a conclusion and assist with the transition.

“Ben has been more than a team member for my administration, but a family member,” said Mayor Perkins.

“He worked diligently to keep our citizens informed, throughout crisis after crisis with a sense of unwavering integrity and duty to the City of Shreveport. We will miss him, but we are excited about the opportunities ahead for him and his family.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins appointed Riggs when he took office on December 29, 2018.

“This is a bitter-sweet moment. I am grateful to have served my hometown and Mayor Perkins over the past two years,” said Riggs.

“Working alongside the dedicated professionals at the City of Shreveport was an honor, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished. I am also excited about this next chapter with the Democratic Party.”

Applicants who wish to be considered for the Communications Director position should submit their resumes to Africa.Price@ShreveportLa.gov by January 15.