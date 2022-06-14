Bossier City council holds public meetings on redistricting and what the change means for the two districts in the city. (KTAL/KMSS staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City residents had a chance Tuesday to see the changes planned for each district and address some of their concerns.

The goal of the City Council redistricting meetings is to plan the redistricting that will affect districts 5 and 7. Councilmen are looking for input from the community on these maps and the proposed changes.

“The more diverse we are as a city, the better our city is going to be and the more our city is going to grow,” said Good Hope Baptist Church Pastor Lee A. Jeter Sr.

Bossier City resident Holly Cole says she just wants their district to be represented fairly and feel comfortable about it. She says it’s important to be able to make changes at a local level.

“So my concern was, I’m all about equal representation. Bossier has done things the way they have done things for a long, long time, but I think it is important if you have representation that it is a good representation.”

Jeter says they’re looking to learn what options are available. “We’re not taking any options off the table. We believe we are going to do what is right to represent all the citizens of bossier.”

The community feedback will be taken into account by the City Council when they vote on the proposed changes.

“At the end of the day, I think it was a great meeting, we got a lot of good information, and I think we are more informed today to make a good decision Wednesday,” Said Bossier City Councilman at large, Chris Smith.

The next meeting is Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Bossier Municipal complex.