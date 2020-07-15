Confusion at the polls: Some say they could not vote in party primary

(KLFY) – People went to the polls to cast their ballots in the Louisiana primary Saturday, but some say they were not able to vote.

“My biggest fear is the people that went in with no voice,” said Holly Sanders, who is among those who say they had problems voting Saturday. She posted a video about her experience that has since been shared more than 24,000 times on Facebook.

In the video, Sanders says she is affiliated with the Republican party but could not vote because her forms showed Democrat.

Minutes after the video was posted, Holly says she realized she was not alone.

“A commissioner came over and said this has happened all day…all day,” adds Sanders.

Lafayette’s Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux-Menard says they received many similar complaints.

“We had over 200 phone calls. You can’t neglect to change your voter registration. Every four years you have to follow your party. This is always in March and April prior to a presidential election.”

Sanders says she hopes by sharing her story she can help others not fall victim to the same situation.

“This isn’t just about me; this is about the response. There needs to be more education at the polls.”