Crowds gather ahead of Trump rally for Rispone in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crowds are already gathering outside the civic center in Monroe, where President Donald Trump is set to lead a rally Wednesday night, seeking to drive Louisiana’s Democratic governor from office.
The president is traveling to the northeastern Louisiana city hoping to muster votes for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone and keep Democrat John Bel Edwards from a second term in a crimson state Trump won by 20 percentage points. Early voting ends Saturday in the Nov. 16 election.
Wednesday’s rally isn’t scheduled to begin until 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center, but some supporters of President Trump were already camped out Tuesday night. By 11 a.m. Wednesday, hundreds were lining up and the crowds continued to grow. Among them, vendors selling Trump gear and 2020 re-election flags.
Thousands are expected to attend the rally and early arrivals indicate they’ll be coming from all over Louisiana and beyond.
Bruce Carter arrived Tuesday from Atlanta, Georgia.
“Yeah, I got here early,” Carter told KTVE. “I’ve got a lot of time on my hands. I’m retired and been sick, so I have time to do it, a lot of people don’t. If we don’t support him, he’s not gonna come out here and support us.”
Carl Caffey and his wife came up from Lafayette, and they say voting for President Trump was a huge risk.
“We would have voted for Mickey Mouse before we would have voted for Hillary. So when we voted for Trump, he was never in the White House and we knew we were taking a big shot at this,” Caffey said.
That is the very reason they say they’re voting for Republican candidate for governor Eddie Rispone, because of his lack of political experience.
“Edwards, he’s more of a politician, we’re going to go with the businessman,” said Caffey.
Locals are also lining up to see the president.
“John Bel Edwards may have done a few good things, but I do believe that Rispone is going to be a better job creator,” said West Monroe resident Jaye Huckabee.
The doors at the civic center open at 4 p.m. The president is expected to fly in on Air Force One around 6 p.m., about an hour before the rally is set to begin. It will be President Trump’s second visit to Louisiana since October 11, when he hosted an election-eve rally in Lake Charles seeking to block Edwards from a primary victory in the gubernatorial race. But it won’t be his last. Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson (R) confirmed Wednesday morning that Trump will be coming to Shreveport-Bossier for yet another rally at the CenturyLink Center to stump for Rispone on November 14.
