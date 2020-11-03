Day of campaigning takes place in Miller County as officials anticipate record-breaking numbers in 2020 election

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Election officials say over half of Miller County has been counted and the polls are still open.

Residents are taking to the side of the road on this election day, waving at those showing up to vote. Terry Roberts is making his first run for political office. He says he wants to make a change in his neighborhood.

“We need to definitely support our police and fire, we need to move forward with some projects infrastructure, our roads, ditches they are in horrible condition. I just think that we need to go in a new direction,” said Roberts.

Walter Lacy is showed support as voters left the polls, his wife is running for office.

“The city just needs to come together and create new businesses so we can keep up with the Texas side and Texarkana can grow,” said Lacy.

NAACP Miller County gave away snacks and drinks to voters with a word of encouragement of why it is important to vote.

“If you don’t vote then nobody has to accommodate you, your voting means that this is what I expect from you and if you don’t vote then you can’t expect anything from anybody,” said member, Donald Nelson.

Miller county elections officials say the highest voter turnout they’ve ever seen for an election is 62 percent. Late this afternoon, the area was already at 59 percent. Elections Administrator Linda Crawford says she was astonished at the number of voters in line this morning when the polls opened.

“At 7:30 we had 58 voters in 30 minutes,” said Crawford.

Polls in Arkansas close at 7:30 p.m.