Deadline to register to vote in November 16 runoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the deadline to register to vote in the November 16 runoff election in Louisiana.

Residents can go to any Registrar of Voters office to register. If you miss today’s deadline, you still have until October 26 to register online.

The race for Louisiana Governor is the top race on the ballot.

Incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards is facing off against Republican Eddie Rispone.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s race is also in a runoff with incumbent Republican Kyle Ardoin facing Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.

In the State Senate District 36 race, incumbent State Senator Ryan Gatti is facing fellow Republican Robert Mills.

In the State House District 3 race, Tammy Phelps is facing fellow Democrat Daryl Joy Walters.

In Shreveport, voters will decide on a $186 million bond proposal.

