SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport community organizer has become the second candidate to announce their intention to run for Shreveport City Council District G.

Derrick L. Henderson announced Friday morning that he is seeking election to the seat currently held by Jerry Bowman, Jr., who is term-limited.

In a press release, Henderson lists the work he has done for the citizens of the district, including organizing a petition against a low-income housing development in west Shreveport, hosting community meetings, and working with the Western Hills Baptist Church and Ochsner COVID-19 Task Force to host vaccination drives.

Henderson has served as spokesperson for the west Shreveport Alliance, a non-profit executive, served on several boards and was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce as one of Shreveport-Bossier’s Top 40 Under 40.

Derrick L. Henderson

According to the release, Henderson will focus his campaign on the following:

economic development

crime prevention and reduction

revitalizing the areas of the district that are riddled with blight, abandoned properties, and dilapidated buildings

launch initiative to make District G the cleanest in the city

“Shreveport has been plagued with a long history of ‘Legacy Elections’ with entitled candidates, and the city hasn’t improved and is performing at a lower level, Henderson said. “It is time to stop the insanity and move forward with candidates from different backgrounds, not tied to anyone, with different thoughts and circles of influence. Not a dig at anyone, but it is what it is.”

Henderson is married with one son. He is a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., and the Krewe of Harambee, where he has served as the parade’s co-organizer for the past 18 seasons.

Outgoing commissioner Jerry Bowman’s wife, Ursula Bowman, is also running for the District G seat. She announced her candidacy on June 28.