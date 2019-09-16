DeSoto Parish to have two early voting locations

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish residents will have two locations to vote early for the October 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election.

Residents will be able to early vote at both the old Registrar of Voters Office as well as the new Registrar’s Office.

The old Registrar’s Office is located 105 Franklin St. in Mansfield, and the new Registrar’s Office is located at 104 Crosby St., also in Mansfield. There will be signage and staff directing voters at each location.

“I am glad to see the Registrar’s Office move from its old location,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “The new building is more accessible and spacious which will ensure privacy for the voters of DeSoto Parish.”

Early voting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sample ballots are available online at sos.la.gov or at the Registrar’s Office.

