Digital ‘I VOTED’ sticker now available due to COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — When you cast your vote in this year’s election you won’t receive the physical “I Voted” sticker due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that a digital, downloadable sticker will be available for the upcoming Nov. 3 and Dec. 5 elections.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling locations will not distribute physical “I Voted” stickers to help protect the health and safety of our election workers and voters.

Voters may access the digital sticker by visiting sos.la.gov/IVotedSticker. After downloading the sticker, it can be displayed on social media or used as a digital background for electronic devices.

Voters are also encouraged to share their pictures using the #GeauxVoteLouisiana hashtag.

Secretary Ardoin said, “Knowing the excitement voters have for “I Voted” stickers, we wanted to make sure there was a way for voters to express their pride in voting. So in the midst of a pandemic, we introduce the Louisiana version of an electronic “I Voted” sticker.”

Early voting for the Presidential General/Open Congressional Primary begins today, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 (excluding Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about elections and voting, contact the Elections Division at (800) 883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

