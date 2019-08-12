Dist. 39 State Sen. Tarver files suit: claims opponent doesn’t live in District

In a lawsuit filed early Monday morning, state Sen. Greg Tarver, who is running for his third term representing District 39 in the Louisiana Senate, claims outgoing state Rep. Barbara Norton does not live in District 39.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An incumbent state senator has filed suit in Caddo District Court asking that one of his challengers be thrown out of the race due to residency requirements.

According to Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence, the suit is mandated by Louisiana’s election laws to be heard by a judge within four days of the suit being filed.

Although the lawsuit has not as yet been signed by a judge, Spence said it will be on a Civil Court docket for 10 a.m. Thursday.