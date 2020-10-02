Candidate challenging Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel plans to file ethics complaint over removal of signs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A candidate challenging incumbent Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel says he plans to file an ethics complaint against her over the removal of his campaign signs.

Caddo District Judge candidate Antonio Florence said his campaign manager Angela Willis caught Judge Ramona Emanuel herself and her brother Leon Emanuel replacing his signs with hers.

“It still hurts me. I’m ashamed of the activities that I see on the video and I encourage everyone to go out there and look at the video it speaks for itself. You’ve got two individuals who are caught literally red-handed with my property in their vehicle,” said Florence.

Leon Emanuel can be heard in the video telling Willis that they were removing the signs with the permission of the property owners where they were posted.

“When I go and tell people who he’s running against, they say we can remove them.”

Florence said now they’re spending extra money ordering new signage.

“I’ve had so many people call me and tell me, in places where we’ve placed signs, they don’t see my signs anymore. In fact, they see Emanuel signs out there.”

Florence said each candidate signed an affidavit that states ethical rules must be followed. If not, there’s an obligation to report it.

“If I was out caught pulling up someone else’s signs, absolutely, I’d be in jail right now. Let’s be honest about it. Wouldn’t be a question about it and it hurts me. It hurts me that my people are out here doing a clean race. Doing the right thing, asking people for their votes. While other people aren’t doing that.”

Florence said it’s wrong and it’s time for a change.

“Everyone knows a judge is supposed to be ethical. The person sitting on that bench has to be ethical. You see the video. You see the activities that are being performed on the video. You decide on if that’s an ethical activity and if that’s someone we need on the bench.”

Florence’s team has tried to contact Judge Emanuel’s office, but they say they have yet to get a response. Our station called multiple times on Friday, but there was no answer. We left messages with Emanuel’s secretary.

