Dixon wins Caddo School Board Dist. 7 seat

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Democrat Darrin Dixon won the Caddo School Board District 7 seat in Saturday’s election, defeating Linda Rasberry Smith.

Dixon has been serving as interim representing the district following the retirement of Raymond Green until the election could be held.

‘Dixon directs Small Business Development through Southern University Shreveport has also served recently as president of the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. He is also an active member of the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. He volunteers as the co-chair of the Strategic Action Council Community Development Corporation of Northwest Louisiana.