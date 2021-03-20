Early vote results: Bossier City challenger leads 4-term incumbent mayor 54% to 46%

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Early votes for the March 20, 2021 Bossier City municipal election have been counted, and Tommy Chandler, 60, who is challenging incumbent Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker, 87, has garnered 54% of that early vote.

In other races, incumbent City Council members David Montgomery with 33% of the early vote and Tim Larkin with 26% of the vote lead challengers Chris Smith and Lee Jeter who garnered 24% and 18% of the early vote, respectively.

With 60% of the early vote, challenger Shane Cheatham led incumbent District 1 City Council member Scott Irwin who garnered 40%.

In the open District 5 Bossier City Council race, with 81% of the vote, Bossier City grocer Vince Maggio led long-time Bossier business owner Marsha McAllister who garnered 19% of the vote.