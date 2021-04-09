Early voting begins Saturday for April 24 Louisiana elections

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting begins Saturday for the April 24 elections in Louisiana.

Voters in northwest Louisiana will decide on a number of propositions and the runoff election in the BESE District 4 race.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, April 11. Residents want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

Democrat Dr. Cassie Williams Republican Michael Melerine are facing off for the vacant seat.

In the March 20 election, Williams came away with 29.3 percent of the vote, while Melerine garnered 28.2 percent.

The BESE District 4 seat represents ten parishes in Northwest Louisiana, including Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster, and Winn.

Voters in Bossier, DeSoto and Sabine Parishes are also voting on propositions.

Residents are asked to bring their ID with them when they go to vote.