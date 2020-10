SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is now underway in Texas.

Polls are open at various times for early voting and will run through October 30.

Residents are asked to bring their ID with them to vote.

Early Voting begins TODAY! Be sure to cast your vote early. Visit https://t.co/MdRpg54XRY to learn about the 7 approved forms of photo ID you can use to vote and what to do if you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one. #VoteTexas #EarlyVoting #ReadyCheckVote pic.twitter.com/Rp2UsYudiI — VoteTexas (@VoteTexas) October 13, 2020

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is in Texas is October 23..

