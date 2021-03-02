Early voting begins Saturday for Bossier City, Town of Many mayor elections

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting begins Saturday for the March 20 election in Louisiana.

In northwest Louisiana, voters will decide on Mayoral races in Bossier City and the Town of Many.

Early voting will run from March 6 through March 13, excluding Sunday March 7 from from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Voters can also request an absentee by mail ballots through March 16.

Incumbent Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker, who is running for a fifth term in office, is being challenged by businessman Tommy Chandler.

In the Town of Many, Robert Hable Jr., James Kennedy, Mike Tarver, and Ernest Williams are all running to replace Mayor Ken Freeman.

Shelly McFarland, Michael Melerine, John Milkovich, Cody Whitaker, Cassie Williams are all in the running to fill the vacancy on the state’s school board. The BESE District 4 seat became vacant when Tony Davis resigned last year.

If no candidate tops 50 percent, a runoff election will be held on April 24.