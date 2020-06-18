Early voting begins Saturday for Louisiana Presidential Primary election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting begins Saturday for the July 11 presidential primary election in Louisiana.

Early voting will continue through Saturday July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, June 21 and Sunday, June 28.

The early voting period has been extended by six days.

Local elections are also on the ballot in Bienville, Caddo, Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes.

BIENVILLE PARISH:

Aldermen — Village of Saline

CADDO PARISH:

Mayor — Town of Greenwood

Alderman at Large — Town of Greenwood

Alderman — District 2, Town of Greenwood

Alderman — District 4, Town of Greenwood

NATCHITOCHES PARISH:

Mayor — City of Natchitoches

Mayor — Village of Powhatan

Councilman at Large — City of Natchitoches

Councilman — District 3, City of Natchitoches

Councilman — District 4, City of Natchitoches

SABINE PARISH:

Chief of Police — Village of Florien

Residents can vote early in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

Click here for a complete listing of early voting locations.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.