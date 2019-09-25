Early voting begins Saturday for the gubernatorial primary election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is about to get underway in the October 12 gubernatorial primary election in Louisiana.
Residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes from Saturday, Sept. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 5, with the exception of Sunday, Sept. 29.
Early voting locations for each parish will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. Voters are asked to identify themselves with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.
Residents may use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has their name and signature.
Bienville Parish:
Bienville Parish Courthouse
100 Courthouse Dr. STE 1400 (200 Gap Farm Rd)
Arcadia, La. 71001-1001
Bossier Parish:
Bossier Parish Courthouse
204 Burt Blvd – 2nd Floor
Benton, La. 71006
Caddo Parish:
525 Marshall, Suite 103
Shreveport, La. 71101
Claiborne Parish:
Claiborne Parish Police Jury
Office Complex
507 W. Main St. STE 1
Homer, La. 71040-3929
Desoto Parish:
105 Franklin Street
Mansfield, La. 71052-2046
Natchitoches Parish:
Natchitoches Parish Courthouse
200 Church St. Office 103
Natchitoches, La. 71457-4679
Sabine Parish:
Sabine Parish Courthouse
400 Capitol St., #107
Many, La. 71449-3098
Webster Parish:
Webster Parish Courthouse
410 Main Street
Minden, La. 71055-3382
