Early voting begins Saturday for the gubernatorial primary election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is about to get underway in the October 12 gubernatorial primary election in Louisiana.

Residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes from Saturday, Sept. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 5, with the exception of Sunday, Sept. 29.

Early voting locations for each parish will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. Voters are asked to identify themselves with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.

Residents may use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has their name and signature.

Bienville Parish:

Bienville Parish Courthouse

100 Courthouse Dr. STE 1400 (200 Gap Farm Rd)

Arcadia, La. 71001-1001

Bossier Parish:

Bossier Parish Courthouse

204 Burt Blvd – 2nd Floor

Benton, La. 71006

Caddo Parish:

525 Marshall, Suite 103

Shreveport, La. 71101

Claiborne Parish:

Claiborne Parish Police Jury

Office Complex

507 W. Main St. STE 1

Homer, La. 71040-3929

Desoto Parish:

105 Franklin Street

Mansfield, La. 71052-2046

Natchitoches Parish:

Natchitoches Parish Courthouse

200 Church St. Office 103

Natchitoches, La. 71457-4679

Sabine Parish:

Sabine Parish Courthouse

400 Capitol St., #107

Many, La. 71449-3098

Webster Parish:

Webster Parish Courthouse

410 Main Street

Minden, La. 71055-3382

