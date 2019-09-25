Early voting begins Saturday for the gubernatorial primary election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Back to the polls: Early voting starts in Louisiana's runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is about to get underway in the October 12 gubernatorial primary election in Louisiana.

Residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes from Saturday, Sept. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 5, with the exception of Sunday, Sept. 29.

Early voting locations for each parish will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. Voters are asked to identify themselves with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.

Residents may use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has their name and signature.

Bienville Parish:

Bienville Parish Courthouse
100 Courthouse Dr. STE 1400 (200 Gap Farm Rd)
Arcadia, La. 71001-1001

Bossier Parish:

Bossier Parish Courthouse
204 Burt Blvd – 2nd Floor
Benton, La. 71006

Caddo Parish:

525 Marshall, Suite 103
Shreveport, La. 71101

Claiborne Parish:

Claiborne Parish Police Jury
Office Complex
507 W. Main St. STE 1
Homer, La. 71040-3929

Desoto Parish:

105 Franklin Street
Mansfield, La. 71052-2046

Natchitoches Parish:

Natchitoches Parish Courthouse
200 Church St. Office 103
Natchitoches, La. 71457-4679

Sabine Parish:

Sabine Parish Courthouse
400 Capitol St., #107
Many, La. 71449-3098

Webster Parish:

Webster Parish Courthouse
410 Main Street
Minden, La. 71055-3382

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss