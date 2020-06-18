Early voting begins Saturday in Louisiana with new procedures due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting for the presidential primary and municipal primary kicks off Saturday in Louisiana, but there are new guidelines and precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Early voting will last for two weeks because of the Emergency Election Plan put in place by the Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

“It’s important to vote, to get your vote heard, of course, but the most important is knowing that you’re protected in doing so,” said Rachel Brown, Confidential Assistant to Dale Sibley Registrar of Voters.

In Shreveport, The Caddo Parish Registrar Of Voters says early voting will be in a new controlled environment because of COVID-19.

Voters will practice social distancing staying six-feet apart while waiting in line and casting their vote.

“We will have X’s and markers for people to know where to stand. We are taking preventative measures, their temperatures will be checked.”

ID cards will be placed in plastic bags, voters are also required to sanitize their hands and wear a mask before entering into the building.

“Then they will be controlled throughout the process, the voting procedures are not going to change. It’s just the distancing and modifications that we need to take for the safety of the voter.”

If you do not feel comfortable coming to vote in person, you can fill out the new COVID-19 emergency absentee ballot.

“Request this ballot now and it’s for the election on 7-11-2020 all the way through August 15.”

The Registrar Of Voters office wants voters to have patience.

“Because it’s going to be a slower process, I’m sure, because again we’re having to control the walkway.”

In Caddo Parish early voting is from 8:30 am – 6 pm starting Saturday. You can cast a vote Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks.

Offices will be closed Sunday, June 21 and Sunday, June 28.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.