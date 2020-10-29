Early voting begins today in Oklahoma

IDABEL, Ok. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is now underway in Oklahoma.

It will continue through 6 p.m. and again on Friday from 8 a.m. – to 6 p.m and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

104 N Central Ave

Idabel, OK 74745

Voters need to bring a valid photo ID or their voter registration card.

If you don’t have an ID, you will be asked to fill out a provisional ballot and sign a sworn affidavit.

