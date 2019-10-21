Early voting begins today in Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting begins Monday in Texas.

Residents will decide on 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution, which deal with everything from retiring law enforcement animals to the state’s tax code.

Early voting will continue through November 1. Election Day is November 5.

Voters are asked to bring their ID’s when they go to vote.

During the early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration. On Election Day, only voters registered in a county that participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) can cast a ballot at any location in the county. In counties that do not participate in the CWPP, Texas voters must cast a ballot in their precinct of registration on Election Day.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.