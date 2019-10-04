Early voting ends Saturday for the gubernatorial primary election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting ends Saturday, Oct.5 for Louisiana’s gubernatorial primary, Oct. 12 election.

Early voting locations for each parish will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m.

Voters are asked to identify themselves with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. Residents may use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has their name and signature

Click here for a list of early voting sites.

