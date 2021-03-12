Early voting ends Saturday in LA congressional races, local mayoral elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Voters wanting to cast their ballots early in Louisiana’s two special congressional elections must do so by Saturday.

The week-long early voting period is ending for March 20 special elections to fill the New Orleans-based seat that Democrat Cedric Richmond departed to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden and the northeast Louisiana-based seat left unfilled when Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was sworn into office.

Fifteen candidates are seeking the New Orleans-based 2nd District job. Letlow’s widow and 11 other contenders are vying for the northeast-based 5th District position.

In northwest Louisiana, voters will decide on Mayoral races in Bossier City and the Town of Many.

Incumbent Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker, who is running for a fifth term in office, is being challenged by businessman Tommy Chandler.

In the Town of Many, Robert Hable Jr., James Kennedy, Mike Tarver, and Ernest Williams are all running to replace Mayor Ken Freeman.

Shelly McFarland, Michael Melerine, John Milkovich, Cody Whitaker, Cassie Williams are all in the running to fill the vacancy on the state’s school board. The BESE District 4 seat became vacant when Tony Davis resigned last year.

Early voting ends at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Voters can also request absentees by mail ballots through March 16.

If no candidate tops 50 percent, a runoff election will be held on April 24.

