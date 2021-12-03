Early voting for Louisiana’s Dec. 11 election ends Saturday

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Voters occupy booths at St. Maria Goretti Church, where five voting precincts are located, as polls open for Election Day in New Orleans. After a five-week postponement, early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Louisiana’s hurricane-delayed fall election, with four constitutional amendments the only thing facing all voters statewide.(Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting is wrapping up Saturday in the 38 Louisiana parishes that have elections on the Dec. 11 ballot.

Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans, Rapides and Vernon Parishes have local elected jobs on the ballot, with competitions between the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 13 primary. Thirty-four parishes have local tax and bond issues and other propositions on the ballot, according to the secretary of state’s office.

St. Tammany Parish voters will decide whether to authorize a casino to relocate in the parish.

Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. Details about early voting locations can be found at the secretary of state’s website at geauxvote.com, the state’s GeauxVote mobile app.