BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting started in Bowie County for schools and city elections.



Voters will decide whether to approve a $40 million bond to make improvements to facilities at Pleasant Grove ISD.

New Boston and Redwater both have city races that will decide council seats and the schools’ board of trustees.

Hooks will only have city races.

There are also two constitutional amendments that voters will have to decide on.

Proposition 1 would freeze the frozen school property tax bills for the elderly and Texans with disabilities starting in 2023. It would also lower their school property tax bills year after year.

Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption Texans can take on their school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

“That’s what controls your school and if you want a say in what goes on in your school or your city,” said Pat McCoy, Bowie County Elections Administrator. “You want to go out and vote and have your voice heard.”

There are three early voting locations in Bowie County. The Southwest Center, Walnut Church of Christ, and the Courthouse in New Boston.

Early voting ends on May 3rd and election day is May 7th.