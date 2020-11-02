Early Voting Shatters Records

(NBC News) Across the country early voting totals are shattering records.

More than 80 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

Nationwide the number of early votes is close to 60 percent of the total number of ballots in 2016, with some areas already surpassing their turnout from four years ago.

Some of the longest lines are in Florida, a state that could hold the key to who wins the White House.

In the latest NBC News/Marist poll the margin there is razor thin, with Joe Biden with a four point lead over President Trump, within the poll’s margin of error.

So far more than seven million people have voted early in Florida, up 57 percent from 2016.

