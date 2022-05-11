TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is underway in Arkansas for the state’s primary election.

Several state and local races are on the ballot.

One of the top races includes Republican Senator John Boozman, who is seeking reelection. He faces a challenge from former NFL player Jake Bequette, conservative activist Jan Morgan, and Little Rock Pastor Heath Loftis.

Natalie James, Dan Whitfield, and Jack Foster are seeking the Democratic nomination.

The election will also feature open primaries for the governor’s office. Sarah Sanders is running against former talk radio host Doc Washburn for the Republican nomination.

Chris Jones, Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell, Supha Xayprasith-Mays, and Jay Martin are running for the Democratic nomination.

Before voters head to the polls, Election Coordinator Linda Crawford says there are some new laws that voters need to know about.

“The last legislative session put in a new law that you must have a valid ID. It has to be either issued by the state of Arkansas, a federal ID, said, Crawford. “The county clerk can provide those IDs, but you still have to have documentation to say how you’re registered.”

If voters don’t have an Arkansas-approved photo ID, they can vote on a provisional ballot, they will have until noon on the Monday after Election Day to provide photocopies of their ID.

Early voters can cast their ballots at the American Legion building located at 525 East Broad Street. This is the only early voting location.

There will be 13 polling locations in the county on Election Day, which is May 24.

Early voting will continue through May 23.