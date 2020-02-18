Early voting underway in Arkansas & Texas for Super Tuesday Primary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is underway in Arkansas and Texas ahead of the March 3rd Super Tuesday primary election.

Arkansas and Texas are among the 14 states participating in the Super Tuesday primary.

The winners of the primary elections will move to the General Election in November.

Texas residents have until February 28 to vote early, Arkansas residents have until March 2.

Texas residents can click here for information on where to vote.

Arkansas residents can click here for information on where to vote.

Residents are reminded to bring proper identification with them if they plan on voting.

