Early voting underway in Arkansas & Texas for Super Tuesday Primary

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Early Voting_1492099807136.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is underway in Arkansas and Texas ahead of the March 3rd Super Tuesday primary election.

Arkansas and Texas are among the 14 states participating in the Super Tuesday primary.

The winners of the primary elections will move to the General Election in November.

Texas residents have until February 28 to vote early, Arkansas residents have until March 2.

Texas residents can click here for information on where to vote.

Arkansas residents can click here for information on where to vote.

Residents are reminded to bring proper identification with them if they plan on voting.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories