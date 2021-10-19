Early voting underway in Texas elections

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Early voting is underway for the Texas 2021 elections, including the mayor and city council races in Texarkana as well as school district races in Pleasant Grove and Hooks.

In the mayor’s race, former city councilman Brian Matthews is seeking to unseat four-term incumbent Bob Bruggeman.

Early voting for the November 2 Elections started Monday, Oct. 18 and will continue through October 29.

Early voting locations will open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday except on Thursday, when polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, as of Sept. 1, voters will need to cast their ballots in-person. Mail-in ballots will not be provided unless the voter meets one or more of the following conditions:

Will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted

during the hours that early voting is conducted Are sick or disabled; (as defined in Texas Election Code 82.002(a))

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Are 65 years of age or older on Election Day

Are confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment

It is important to note that you must be registered to vote in order to cast your ballot on Election Day. If you have not been registered to vote, you will not be able to cast your ballot as the last day to register was Oct. 4. However, if you are unsure about your status, you can confirm it here.

Any registered voter may cast their vote by personal appearance during early voting and on Election Day.

Click here for early voting and election day times, locations, and more.

Voters in Texas will also be weighing in on the 8 proposed amendments to the state’s Constitution, which include protections of religious services, county infrastructure, and requirements for judges, among others.