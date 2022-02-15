BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is now under way in Texas for the March 1 primaries, but the window is closing to vote by mail amid reports that new requirements passed in September in the name of election security may be resulting in some rejected ballots.

The Republican and Democrat primaries for U.S. Congressional seats, Governor, and six other statewide offices are on the ballot in Texas. This is the first election since new voting laws were passed in Texas.

Bowie County election officials say in-person voting did not change much, but new requirements for mail-in ballots.

“The new requirements for early voting by mail is that you have got to have a form of ID with that mail-in,” said Bowie County Elections Administrator Pat McCoy. “It’s not just by signature anymore.”

Under SB 1, passed in September 2021, mail-in voters are required to provide either a Texas driver’s license number, a Texas ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number. That number, in turn, must match the number in a voter’s registration file.

Voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in Bowie County.

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES