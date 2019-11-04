Eddie Rispone visits Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone made a campaign stop in Shreveport Monday afternoon.

He met his supporters at TAC Air at Shreveport Regional. Rispone says he’s focused on creating more jobs in Louisiana.

“We can be number one in the South when it comes to jobs and opportunity, we just need new leadership. We need a conservative, an outsider, someone that can create jobs, someone that created thousands of jobs, someone who should not be holding a special interest,” said Eddie Rispone.

The run-off election is on November 16th.

