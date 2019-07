EL DORADO, Ark. – (7/26/19) Josh Mahony held his campaign kickoff at Newton House Museum Thursday night in El Dorado.

Mahony is running for the Democratic seat against current Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

Mahony says he wants to put the state and its citizens first.

He says he hopes he can garner support from his hometown.

