Election 2020: Key dates and deadlines, what’s on the ballot for Louisiana voters

(KTAL/KMSS) – The November 3 general election is now less than two months away and key dates and deadlines in Louisiana for making sure your vote counts are fast approaching.

The deadline to register in person or by mail in Louisiana is 30 days before the election. This year, that date falls on October 5. If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.

You can apply in person to register to vote at any Registrar of Voters Office, as well as at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and several other state offices and Armed Forces recruitment offices.

Voters can also register online at geauxvote.com. The deadline for registering to vote online is October 13.

Click here to learn more information when, where, and how to to register to vote in Louisiana.

Other key dates leading up to the election in Louisiana, including extended early voting days and hours, as well as the deadline for absentee ballot requests because of the coronavirus, remain up in the air after Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected a plan proposed by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin because it “does not adequately protect the constitutional right to vote.”

Without an emergency election plan, Louisiana’s standard absentee, mail-in balloting procedure is limited to people 65 or older, members of the military, overseas voters, people who are hospitalized, people who are physically disabled and people who won’t be in their parish for the election.

The lawsuit also challenges Ardoin’s reduction of the early voting period from thirteen days during the July and August 2020 elections to seven for the November and December 2020 elections.

Edwards filed a memorandum Sept. 2 in support of a federal lawsuit filed by voting rights advocates who want mail balloting expanded, asking U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge to resolve what amounts to a stalemate by ordering broader mail-in voting in the state.

A two-day hearing was held in that lawsuit last week. It’s not clear how soon a ruling can be expected.

Currently, early voting in Louisiana is set to take place October 20 – 27. The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. on October 30. Ballot requests should be sent as far in advance of the election as possible.

Completed ballots from general and disabled voters sent by mail must be received by their parish registrar of voters 4:30 p.m. CST November 2. Ballots from military, overseas, and hospitalized voters must be received by 8 p.m. CST on election day.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

More info on voting by mail in Louisiana here.

What’s on the ballot

In addition to the presidential election, there will be a number of statewide and local items and races on the ballot, including races for U.S. House and Senate seats, as well as for Public Service Commissioner.

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson is facing three challengers in his bid for re-election. They include Republican Ben Gibson and Democrats Brian Kenny Houston and Ryan Trundle. If no candidates top 50 percent, a runoff race will be held on December 10 to determine a winner.

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is also seeking re-election. Among more than a dozen candidates looking to unseat him is Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Locally, district attorney races in Caddo and DeSoto parishes are also on the ballot, along with City Marshal in Shreveport and the Shreveport City Council District A seat.

Voters in Benton and Haughton will decide on a mayor, police chief, and district aldermen. Plain Dealing will also vote on a mayor and police chief, as well as a town marshal.

Contested races for chief of police are also on the ballot in Cotton Valley, Cullen, Converse, Fisher, and Pleasant Hill, and for mayor in Logansport and Fisher.

Search for candidates by race and parish here.

Among the statewide ballot items is an amendment adding language to the Louisiana Constitution stating that “nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” Voters in each of the state’s 64 parishes will also decide in the Nov. 3 election whether to authorize sports wagering in their parish.

See the full list of statewide ballot measures here.

