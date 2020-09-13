Election 2020: Key election dates and deadlines for Oklahoma voters

(KTAL/KMSS) – The November 3 general election is now less than two months away and key dates and deadlines in Oklahoma for making sure your vote counts are fast approaching.

The deadline to register to vote in Oklahoma is October 9.

You can register by mail to vote in Oklahoma by printing or requesting a voter registration form by mail, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

Click here to check your voter status and and to download a voter registration application.

You can also contact your local election office for information on when and where to register to vote.

In McCurtain County, that’s 104 N. Central Ave. in Idabel. The phone number is (580) 286-7405.

Kelly Donaldson is the County Election Board Secretary. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any registered voter can vote by mail in Oklahoma. The state does not require voters have a reason to request an absentee ballot, although they say special conditions make it even easier for voters to cast an absentee ballot if they are physically incapacitated, a caretaker for a physically incapacitated person, a nursing home resident or if they are in the military or living overseas.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Below is one of the videos Oklahoma State Election Board has also posted showing how to complete absentee ballots and return them.

Learn more about voting by mail in Oklahoma here.

On the ballot in Oklahoma

In addition to the presidential election, there will be two statewide ballot items, as well as races for U.S. House and Senate seats, and Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner.

Voters will decide on Question 814, a proposal to allocate a portion of the state’s tobacco settlement revenue to Medicaid funding.

Voters will also decide on Question 805, which would modify sentencing guidelines in Oklahoma to no longer use previous non-violent felony convictions to enhance sentences in subsequent non-violent felony cases.

Democrat Abby Broyles, an attorney and former television news reporter, will face longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe in November. A Libertarian and two independents also are in the race.

Incumbent Markwayne Mullin, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the U.S. House Oklahoma District 2 seat in Congress. Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richard Castaldo are also on the ballot in that race.

The Oklahoma State Senate District 5 seat is up for grabs after Sen. Joseph Silk, (R)-Broken Bow, opted instead to run for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. He lost in the Republican primary to Mullins in June. Democrat Randy Coleman of Broken Bow and Republican George Burns of Haworth are now vying for the state senate seat, which represents the area surrounding Broken Bow, including all of McCurtain, Choctaw and Pushmataha counties and parts of Atoka and Le Flore counties.

