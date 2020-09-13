Election 2020: Key election dates and deadlines for Texas voters

(KTAL/KMSS) – The November 3 general election is now less than two months away and key dates and deadlines in Texas for making sure your vote counts are fast approaching.

The deadline to register in person or by mail in Texas is 30 days before the election. This year, that date falls on October 5. If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.

You can register by mail to vote in Texas by printing or requesting a voter registration form by mail, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

Click here to check your voter status and polling locations in Texas.

Contact your local election office for information on when and where to register to vote. Learn more by visiting the Secretary of State for Texas or contacting your local election official.

Early voting in Texas runs from October 13-30.

Applications to receive a ballot to vote by mail must be received by October 23.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, only specific reasons entitle a registered voter to vote early by mail (no longer called absentee voting). You may request a ballot by mail if you:

will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted; are sick or disabled; are 65 years of age or older on Election Day; or are confined in jail.

Photo ID is required for voting in Texas.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on November 3 and received 5 p.m. on November 4 in order to be counted. If the carrier envelope is not postmarked, ballots by mail must be received by the clerk by 7 p.m. on November 3.

More information at votetexas.gov.

What’s on the ballot in Texas

In addition to the presidential election, there will be a number of statewide and local items and races on the ballot, including U.S. House and Senate seats, as well as Texas Railroad Commission, state Texas Supreme Court, criminal appeals and district court judges, state House and Senate, and board of education races.

In the congressional races, John Cornyn is seeking a fourth term representing Texas in the U.S. Senate, running against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar.

Three candidates are seeking to fill the 4th Congressional District seat representing Texas after it was left vacant by Republican John Ratcliffe following his confirmation as the director of national intelligence (DNI) in May. Democrat Russell Foster, TX Sen. Pat Fallon – (R) Dist. 30, and Libertarian Lou Antonelli are on the ballot for that race.

Locally, there are also contested races for sheriff in Harrison, Marion, and Morris counties, along with various commissioners, constables, and tax assessors.

In Harrison County, Chief Deputy Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher is seeking election to the sheriff’s position after serving as interim since Sheriff Tom McCool announced he would not seek re-election in December 2019. He will face longtime Marshall police officer George Gill.

Voters in Texarkana, Texas will also be deciding on a pay raise for firefighters as well as on a proposed amendment to the city charter that would allow the local firefighters union (IAFF Local 367) to force officials into binding arbitration in disputes involving the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements.

Details of the proposed Ordinance No. 2020-083 can be found here.

