Election 2020: Proposed amendments to the Louisiana constitution

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s almost time to cast your ballot in the 2020 election, while many people are focused on the presidential candidates, there are some proposed changes to the Louisiana constitution and changes in a few parishes.

While amendments to the constitution are important, they can be difficult to understand.

We have done some of the leg work for you on what each proposal on the ballot means and have linked the explanations below.

Statewide Issues: