Election Day in Louisiana: What you need to know

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday is election day in Louisiana. Between local and statewide elections, there are 175 candidate races and 123 propositions on ballots across the state.

Things to know:

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and view sample ballots by downloading the free GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.geauxvote.com.

Bring an ID to vote: Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, passport, or a digital license via LA wallet.

Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

For more information, contact the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov

When the results start to come in, you can find them here.

On the ballot:

Louisiana Governor’s race: Eddie Rispone (R)/La. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D)

Topping the statewide ballot is the gubernatorial race, in which incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards is facing off against Republican Eddie Rispone. Voters across the state will also be choosing a chief elections official in the race for secretary of state, with Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup challenging incumbent Republican Kyle Ardoin.

Louisiana Secretary of States’s race: Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)/Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin (R)

Twenty-four state House seats and five Senate seats are also up for grabs across the state, and voters around Northwest Louisiana have local parish and municipal elections to decide.

Listed below are the races and propositions on the ballot for voters in Northwest Louisiana.

Louisiana House Dist. 3 race: Tammy Phelps (D)/Daryl Joy Walters (D)

In Louisiana House District 3, two candidates are hoping to fill the seat left vacant by state representative Barbara Norton, who is now term-limited. Daryl Joy Walters and Tammy Phelps, both Democrats, face off in a runoff Saturday.

Robert Mills and Ryan Gatti are vying for Louisiana State Senate District 36 after what has been a bruising runoff campaign between the two Republicans.

La. Senate Dist. 36 race: Robert Mills (R)/Sen. Ryan Gatti (R)

Local voters will also have the opportunity to weigh in on several propositions, covering everything from property and sales taxes to alcohol sales, police and fire protection, improvements of streets and bridges and maintaining public facilities.

In Shreveport, voters will be considering three bond propositions totaling $186 million. The bond proposal spends 6.2 mills to cover police, fire, street and drainage upgrades. In his efforts to sell the voting public on approving the bonds, Mayor Adrian Perkins has repeatedly pointed out that they would replace ones that are expiring and therefore would not raise taxes.

The bonds would be issued in phases over the next few years. “Each tranche, or a portion, of bonds will require council approval. Interest cost has been approximated around 3%, depending on the market at the time of sale,” according to the City of Shreveport’s website dedicated to information about the bond proposal.

Proposition 1 asks whether the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $32,000,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to the city’s water and sewer system.

Proposition 2 asks whether the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $76,140,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to public facilities, including parks and recreations, police and fire. The proposal includes funding for a new headquarters for the Shreveport Police Department, new police substations, as well as new fire stations and trucks.

Proposition 3 asks voters the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $77,860,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to the city’s streets and drainage systems. This would include citywide roadway improvements, a Linwood Avenue overpass, and MLK area-wide improvements.

In Caddo Parish Fire District 3, voters are deciding on a 1% sales tax proposal that would help pay for fire protection facilities equipment, operation, and maintenance, including fire trucks and other firefighting equipment.

Bossier Parish:

Bossier Parish Police Juror Dist. 3

Phillip Rodgers (Republican)

“Jim” Viola (Republican)

Claiborne:

Voters in Claiborne Parish will be asked to approve a 1/8% sales and use tax renewal on retail sales and services for the next seven years, starting in January 2021. The tax renewal is expected to collect $156,000 annually, which could go toward the conservation and development of natural resources for agricultural, commercial, residential or other purposes, including surface and groundwater, promoting safety on lakes and waterways, both within and without the Parish, and including equipment and improvements. The money collected with the renewed tax would be managed by the Claiborne Parish Watershed District.

DeSoto Parish

Police Juror District 4B:

Jeri A. Burrell (Democrat)

Charlotte Miller (Independent)

Police Juror District 4D

JoAnn Peoples Adkins (Democrat)

Thomas Jones (Democrat)

Police Juror District 1A

Bruce Abram (Democrat)

Jimmy Holmes Jr. (Republican)

Natchitoches Parish

Natchitoches Parish President

John Richmond (no party)

Lee Waskom (no party)

Natchitoches Council Member Dist 4

Marty Cheatwood (Republican)

Justin Lester (Republican)

Natchitoches Council Member Dist 5

Russell Rachal (Republican)

John Salter (Independent)

Sabine

Sabine Sheriff

Aaron Mitchell (Republican)

Ronny Richardson (Republican)

Sabine Assessor

Carroll Ellzey (Democrat)

Chris Tidwell Republican)

Sabine Police Juror Dist 3

Charles Brown (Republican)

James Murphy (Republican)

Sabine Police Juror Dist 3

Matthew Adams (no party)

Jeff Davidson (Republican)



Town of Many Proposition

Shall the Mayor of the Town of Many, with the approval of the Board of Aldermen for the Town of Many, be authorized to appoint a marshal who is the Chief of Police for the Town of Many?

Village of Noble Proposition

Shall the Mayor of the Village of Noble, with the approval of the Noble Village Council, be authorized to appoint a marshal who is the Chief of Police for the Village of Noble?

Webster

Voters in both Minden and Springhill will be asked to consider the same 5 propositions related to the sale of alcohol within city limits. Proposition 1 is for the sale of packaged beer and low-volume alcohol such as wine in stores. Proposition 2 is for businesses such as bars to sell beer and low-volume alcohol. Proposition 3 covers the sale of any alcohol with consumption on the premises, such as bars and daiquiri shops. Proposition 4 would allow retail stores and grocery stores to sell any type of packaged alcohol. Proposition 5 allows alcohol sales in restaurants only.

