Election Day in Texas: 12 statewide amendments and local propositions up for vote

(KTAL/KMSS) – It’s Election Day in Texas, where there are ten statewide propositions on the line in addition and local propositions in Bowie, Harrison, and Cass counties to consider. The proposed amendments to the state constitution range from property tax exemptions to increasing cancer research bonds.

The polls close at 7 p.m. in Texas. Click here for election results.

Here is a quick summary of each proposition and the possible impact.

Proposition 1

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

Proposition 1 would allow a person to serve as more than one appointed or elected municipal judge, assuming the person was appointed to each of those positions.

The Texas House Research Organization argues if the proposition is passed it will allow smaller municipalities to have more qualified judges.

Representative James White introduced the proposition in the 2019 legislative session, and it is one of three propositions that did not receive any legislative opposition.

Proposition 2

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

Proposition 2 would allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds to developing the water supply and sewer service in economically distressed areas. The total amount cannot exceed $200 million.

Senator Eddie Lucio was the leading author of the proposal. House and Senate Democrats supported the amendment while Republicans were more split.

Proposition 3

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

This proposition would allow temporary tax exemptions for areas designated as the government declared disaster areas.

If Proposition 3 is approved, House Bill 492 would go into effect and set guidelines for when and how the government can allow exemptions.

Proposition 4

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income “

Proposition 4 would put a ban on enacting a personal income tax, and make it harder to remove the ban in the future.

If lawmakers wanted to remove the ban in the future they would need a constitutional amendment, which requires two-thirds approval in each legislative chamber and voter approval.

Proposition 5

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

Under Proposition 5, sales tax from sporting goods would go towards the state Parks and Wildlife Department and the state Historical Commission.

The current law allows lawmakers to use the funds for other purposes. The proposition would not allow for the decreased funding for parks, wildlife, and historical agencies to be more than 50%.

Proposition 6

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

Proposition 6 would increase the maximum amount of bonds from $3 billion to $6 billion for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

$300 million is the limit for the amount of funding the CPRIT can receive in one year. Proposition 6 is another one of three propositions that did not receive any legislative opposition.

Proposition 7

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

Proposition 7 doubles the amount of funding the Texas General Land Office and State Board of Education can give to the Available School Fund from $300 million to $600 million each year.

GLO was first given $300 million in 2017 to give to ASF from land-related proceeds.

Proposition 8

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

Proposition 8 would create the Flood Infrastructure Fund. The Texas Water Development Board could use the funds for flood drainage, mitigation, and control projects.

Senate Bill 7, which would regulate how the funds can be spent, was passed by the legislature and will go into effect if the proposition is approved by voters. The amendment also received no legislative opposition.

Proposition 9

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

If approved, Proposition 9 would allow the legislature to exempt property taxes for precious metals held in precious metal depositories.

House Bill 2859 defines precious metals as gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium that “bears a high value-to-weight ratio” and “customarily is formed into bullion or specie.”

Proposition 10

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances. “

Proposition 10 would allow law enforcement to transfer a retired service animal to a qualified caretaker with no fee.

Senate Bill 2100 requires the animal to be given to a qualified caregiver or a former handler.

LOCAL PROPOSITIONS:

In precincts 9, 12, 16, and 17 in Bowie County, voters are deciding whether to approve a property tax increase for emergency services:

Emergency Services District Election #1

Authorizing an increase in the tax rate upon taxable property in the District from $0.03 per $100 dollars of assessed value to a maximum of $0.10 per $100 dollars of assessed valuation.

In Harrison County, voters in the Hallsville Independent School District are deciding on two bond propositions. Proposition A is for the issuance of bonds totaling $55 million for building, buying, and equipping school building in the district, including new school buses and sites for school buildings. Proposition B is for the issuance of bonds totaling $3 million for refunding a previous bond issued in 2014:

Proposition A:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Hallsville Independent School District be authorized to issue the bonds of the District, in one or more series, in the aggregate principal amount of $55,000,000 for the purpose of the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District, including the purchase of new school buses, and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, with said bonds to mature within not to exceed 40 years from their date, bear interest, and be issued and sold,

within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, in accordance with law at the time of issuance; and shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes, on all taxable property in the District, sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on said bonds, and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?

Proposition B:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Hallsville Independent School District be authorized to issue the bonds of the District, in one or more series, in the aggregate principal amount of $3,000,000, for the purpose of refunding said District’s Limited Tax Refunding Bond, Taxable Series 2014 that was issued pursuant to Chapter 1207, Texas Government Code, as amended , with said bonds to mature, bear interest, and be issued and sold in accordance with law at the time of issuance; and shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes, on all taxable property in the District, sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on said bonds, and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?

In Cass County, voters are deciding whether to reauthorize the $0.0025 local sales and use tax in Queen City to continue funding for the maintenance and repair of the city’s streets:

City of Queen City – Proposition A:

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Queen City, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.