Election Day: NWLA voters to decide on Bossier City, Town of Many mayoral elections

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will decide on mayoral races today in Bossier City and the Town of Many.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters are also reminded to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Incumbent Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker, who is running for a fifth term in office, is being challenged by businessman Tommy Chandler.

Bossier City residents will also decide on two City Council and a Councilmen at Large race.

In District 1, Shane Cheatham is trying to unseat Scott Irwin and in District 5, Vince Maggio and Marsha McAllister are facing off against one another.

In the Councilmen at Large race, there are four on the ballot, with two to be elected. Timothy Larkin and David Montogmery are facing challenges from Lee Jeter, and Chris Smith.

In the Town of Many, Robert Hable Jr., James Kennedy, Mike Tarver, and Ernest Williams are all running to replace Mayor Ken Freeman.

Shelly McFarland, Michael Melerine, John Milkovich, Cody Whitaker, Cassie Williams are all in the running to fill the vacancy on the state’s school board. The BESE District 4 seat became vacant when Tony Davis resigned last year.

If no candidate tops 50 percent, a runoff election will be held on April 24.