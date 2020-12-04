Election day reminders for December 5 election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/IKMSS) – Louisiana residents will be heading to the polls on Saturday to decide on a number of local races and ballot propositions.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Bossier Parish residents are being asked to continue funding operations of the parish correctional facilities.

Residents will see a 10-year renewal of the ad valorem tax on the ballot that generates roughly $3.1 million dedicated to the maintenance and operation of the parish’s correctional facilities. Funds from the tax also provide transportation and medical care for prisoners.

In Webster Parish, voters are being asked to approve a tax to help upgrade equipment at the parish 911 communications center and increase salaries for dispatchers.

The 2-mill tax is expected to generate $512,000 annually to pay for the upgrades and the salaries.