Caddo Clerk: Voter turnout higher than normal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Turnout at the polls has been picking up steam in Caddo Parish throughout the day and is looking to be better than in previous elections.

“We usually expect somewhere around 40 percent but we’re hoping for a lot more. There’s been a lot more push for election. The passion for this is higher with the governor’s race. Much higher than normal,” Caddo Clerk Mike Spence said Saturday afternoon.

When the results start to come in, you can find them here.

Spence also says the lines have not been long and wait times are varying between five and thirty minutes.

Darryl Tucker was one of those who made a point to show up to vote on Saturday.

“I believe if I don’t vote, that’s like not being heard and I have feelings about the way the state’s being run. This is a way I express my feelings.”

The polls are open until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.