Election Day: Voting underway in first contested Texarkana mayors race in nearly a decade

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Voting is underway in Texarkana for the first challenged mayoral race in nearly a decade.

Incumbent mayor Bob Bruggeman is seeking his fourth term but faces a new challenger for the first time in almost a decade in former city council member Brian Matthews.

Bruggeman has 16 years of experience in city government, the past nine being as mayor. Bruggeman’s vision for Texarkana is “a collaboration of local government, schools, institutions of higher education, business and industry, nonprofits chamber of commerce, REDI, and motivated citizens working toward the same goal of success,” according to his campaign website.

Bruggeman’s opponent Brian Matthews is a professor of management at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. He served as a city council member from 2012 to 2017 and launched his campaign for mayor in July. If elected, Matthews says he would focus on four areas: city and community partnerships, community revitalization and outreach, economic development and youth development, and open and responsible leadership.

“Brian believes that the citizens of Texarkana, Texas are its greatest asset. He will work diligently to capture the vision of the city and its people to build a brighter future that embraces people, leverages purpose, and generates progress,” Matthews’ campaign website says.

Texarkana residents will also have the opportunity to vote on eight constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot.

Texarkana voters can cast their votes at their designated polling place until 7 p.m., as long as they are registered.