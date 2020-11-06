Election officials worried by threats and protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Election officials in several states said Thursday they are worried about the safety of their staffs amid a stream of threats and gatherings of angry protesters outside their doors, drawn by President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the race for the White House.

“I can tell you that my wife and my mother are very concerned for me,” said Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas. He said his staff was bolstering security and tracking vehicles coming and going from the election offices.

But he added that he and others would not be stopped from “doing what our duty is and counting ballots.”

A man walks through a projected election slogan during protests following the Nov. 3 presidential election in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Oregon State Police arrest a protester in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Protesters hold letters that spell Count Every Vote as they cross an overpass while marching in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Demonstrators hold signs that urge all votes be counted outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Marchers head south on Cedar Avenue during the National Day of Protest rally and march, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Minneapolis.(Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

New York Police officers talk with people arrested during a demonstration, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Police take a person into custody at Bryant Square Park in Minneapolis during election protests Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Protesters march through the Loop to demand every vote be counted in the general election, Wednesday night, Nov. 4, 2020, in Chicago, as President Donald Trump tries to stop the effort in key battleground states. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Zhanon Morales, 30, of Philadelphia, raises her fist as demonstrators call for all votes be counted during a rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, as vote counting in the general election continues. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Police arrest a protester as clashes during a march following the presidential election Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

A person holds a sign referring to the number of electoral votes needed to win the presidency while demonstrating outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrates outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Groups of Trump supporters have gathered at vote tabulation sites in Phoenix, Detroit and Philadelphia, decrying counts that showed Democrat Joe Biden leading or gaining ground.

While the protests have not been violent or very large, local officials were distressed and concerned by the relentless accusations.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted a plea to “stop making harassing & threatening calls” to her staff.

“Asking them to shove sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate & is a sad commentary on the state of our nation,” wrote Nessel, a Democrat, referring to a false conspiracy theory that Trump supporters were told to fill out ballots with Sharpie markers instead of regular pens so that their votes wouldn’t be counted by the machines.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, speaking on CNN, said her main concern was staff safety but that sheriff’s deputies were providing protection. She said the protesters were “causing delay and disruption and preventing those employees from doing their job”

On Thursday, about 100 Trump supporters gathered again in front of the Maricopa County election center in Phoenix. Authorities used fences to create a “freedom of speech zone” and keep the entrance to the building open. The crowd took turns chanting — “Count the votes!” and “Four more years!” — and complaining through a megaphone about the voting process.

They paused to listen as Trump spoke from the White House on Thursday night, repeating many of his groundless assertions of a rigged vote.

They whooped and clapped when the president said, “We’re on track to win Arizona.” The Associated Press has called Arizona for Biden.

In Atlanta, roughly 100 chanting Trump supporters gathered outside State Farm Arena as votes were being counted. Several Atlanta police officers monitored the scene.

Tom Haas, 50, who said he was visiting Atlanta from Chicago on business, said he was convinced Trump had won the election. “There’s obvious voter fraud, and it’s coming out of the larger Democratic-run cities,” he said. “Atlanta is one of them.”

“Our democracy is under attack,” he said, echoing Trump’s language. “We’re losing America because we’re losing a fair election for the nation.”

In Detroit, a few dozen Trump supporters gathered outside the city’s convention center Thursday morning as election workers counted absentee ballots inside. The protesters held signs that read, “Stop the steal” and “Stop the cheat.”

Meanwhile, Facebook banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” that Trump supporters were using to organize protests against the vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed Democrats are stealing the election. The group had amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down.