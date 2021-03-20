Election: Two long-time Bossier City Council incumbents go down, one prevails

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two incumbent City Council members were defeated and one prevailed in Saturday’s municipal election.
Incumbent City Councilman At Large David Montgomery came in No. 1 in the four-person race for the two at-large seats with 32% of the vote, while political newcomer Chris Smith inched by incumbent Tim Larkin with 25% of the vote to Larkin’s 24%.
In the raw vote, Smith received 2,993 votes to Larkin’s 2,879 votes. Candidate Lee Jeter, the only Democrat in the municipal election, received the remaining 19% of the vote.
Larkin and Montgomery were running for their sixth unprecedented terms as At Large Councilmen.
With 65% of the vote, challenger Shane Cheatham trounced four-term incumbent Scott Irwin, who garnered 35% of the vote. In the raw vote it was Cheatham’s 1688 votes to Irwin’s 910 votes.
In the open District 5 City Council race, grocer Vince Maggio defeated businesswoman Marsha McAllister.
