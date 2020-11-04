Emanuel re-elected for fifth term on Caddo District Court bench

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters resounding sent incumbent Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel into her fifth six-year term on the bench. Emanuel garnered 17, 462 votes or 71 percent of the vote to challenger Shreveport attorney Antonio Florence’s 7,167 votes.

Over her 24 years on the bench, Emanuel presided over some of the highest profile trials in Louisiana. She presided over the trial of cop-killer Grover Cannon, which wound through the court systems in Caddo Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish in a change-of-venue for jury selection, for more than four years before coming to an end with a conviction in November 2019.

Emanuel gained national notoriety in March 2014 when she overturned the conviction of Glenn Ford, a who had spent almost 30 years on death row in Angola, “unconditionally released,” after it was learned he was not guilty of first degree murder.

Florence, who touted his collaboration with community leaders and influencers to develop solutions to what he called the ailing judicial system, was the first challenger Emanuel has drawn in her judicial career, which began when she was first elected unopposed in 1996. W

With the 2020 retirement of Caddo District Judge Bobby Waddell, she will be the longest-serving judge in the Louisiana’s First Judicial District Court.

