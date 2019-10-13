Epperson takes back Caddo Dist. 12 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ken Epperson is back in the Caddo Commission District 12 seat after stepping down two years ago.

Epperson beat out incumbent Louis Johnson with 52 percent of the vote with 100 precincts reporting.

Epperson, who first served several years as a Commissioner for District 6, was elected to the District 12 seat in Oct. 2007, was re-elected in 2011 and again in 2015. But just 14 months later, he resigned from the office in Dec. 2016, taking a job as the director of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery for two years.

Epperson said, “My calling is to come back and be a voice and advocate for the people.”

Epperson said that he has unfinished business. Epperson said, “I’m going to do a district newsletter. I’ll do it physically and digitally because all the media is going out on the digital now. Also I will return to our community district information meeting because people are missing those things.”

Epperson added, “People need to know Ken Epperson is a person of honesty and integrity. If I say I’m going to do something, then I will do it, and if I can’t do it, I’ll try to find someone or something that can get what’s done.”

In Jan. 2017, the commission chose Johnson, who was a former firefighter, as interim Commissioner when Epperson resigned to take a job as the director of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.