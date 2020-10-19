First weekend of early voting in Louisiana show more than 250k have already cast ballots

(KLFY) More than 250k Louisianans have already voted so far in this election cycle according to the most recent numbers from the secretary of state’s office.

As of Sunday, the secretary of state’s office is reporting that 258,017 people have early voted for the upcoming November 3 presidential general and open congressional primary election.

A total of 134,761 Democratic party voters have cast ballots followed by 84,436 Republican party voters casting ballots.

38,820 voters who are registered as no party or other party have cast ballots.

October 17 began the early voting period at your local registrar of voters offices and other designated facilities in Louisiana.

Early voting ends October 27.

East Baton Rouge parish saw the largest early voter turnout numbers in the state with 26,379 doing their civic duty, followed by Orleans Parish with 23,552 and St. Tammany Parish with 19,436.

To see the full statewide early voting statistical report, click here