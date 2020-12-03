Five alcohol propositions on the ballot for Cotton Valley voters

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On December 5th, Cotton Valley voters will vote on five alcohol propositions. The alcohol propositions reached the ballot because over 150 residents signed a petition. Currently, Cotton Valley can sell beer and a low percentage of wine. If passed, the city will be allowed to sell alcohol greater than six percent. “If you don’t vote yes on all five of them, we could lose our current beer and wine sales,” said Super S Convenience Owner Cammy Davis.

Last year, the city of Minden and Springhill passed their own alcohol propositions. Without the sale of hard alcohol, Cotton Valley residents are traveling to other cities to make purchases. The revenue is not staying in town.

Davis sells about one thousand dollars of alcohol daily. If voters say yes, Davis would continue to increase her profits and allow for future growth at the gas station. “We want to add on to the store. We would like to own more land to be able to create a truck stop,” said Davis.

In addition to providing more revenue, a yes would create economic growth. “I have family and friends here. I know there are many people that would appreciate us having more businesses and more jobs for all of us,” said Cotton Valley resident Brittney Smith.

Voters will go to the polls on December 5th.