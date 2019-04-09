Former DeSoto sheriff announces candidacy for La. Senate

STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle (I-Stonewall) officially announced his candidacy Tuesday for Louisiana Senate District 38, which encompasses DeSoto Parish and a portion of Caddo Parish.



“We just need some folks who will bring some good ole’ common sense to Baton Rouge,” Arbuckle said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Instead of constant partisan political fighting, my campaign is about bringing kitchen table conservative values back to the state legislature, such as not spending more than you have and making cuts when you can’t pay the bills, protecting life that God created, and respecting our constitutional rights and freedoms.”

Shreveport attorney Democrat John Milkovich currently holds the seat, serving his first term in the Senate after being elected in 2015.

Along with the announcement came Arbuckle’s bio, which covered his life and career in DeSoto Parish through his retirement from the sheriff’s office in 2018.

Arbuckle was born and raised in DeSoto, where he attended Logansport High School. During and after high school, he worked in the oil field; however, soon after graduation, he decided he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement. Arbuckle then attended the police academy through Bossier Parish Community College, went on to graduate from the F.B.I National Academy, and received his B.A. from Wiley College in Marshall, Texas. There, he received a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management.



Arbuckle has been happily married to his wife, Carol Patrick, for 36 years. Together, they have two sons, two daughters-in-law, two grandchildren, and another grandchild on the way. Recently, Arbuckle completed the development of a neighborhood in DeSoto Parish, creating job opportunities and economic development in the district throughout the project.



“God has blessed my family and I with a diverse range of experiences,” Arbuckle said. “The combination of my educational, family, faith, and political background makes me uniquely qualified to represent the people of this district. Above that, my record of serving people as a hands-on and accessible Sheriff demonstrates my willingness to go above and beyond for the people I represent.”



Politically, Arbuckle became DeSoto Parish Sheriff in 1999 with 65% of the vote. Since that election, he has received, on average, 76% of the vote in his re-election bids. In 2011, he went into office unopposed.



“While serving as DeSoto Parish Sheriff, I fought to keep our community safe and worked to create a highly efficient office,” Arbuckle said. “During my time, our office: increased officer presence throughout the parish, leading to decreased response times; implemented school resource officers in all parish schools; increased the Desoto Sheriff’s Reserve Fund from approximately $500,000 to $50,000,000; increased his deputies’ salaries so they could make a decent living to support their families; and, upgraded officer training facilities, patrol cars, facilities, and vitally needed equipment, while always staying within my budget.”



Altogether, Arbuckle has more than 35 years in Law Enforcement. He has served on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and currently serves on the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. He is a proud member of the NRA, has held various positions of leadership within the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, and served as a board member for the Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Council. Within the community, he has been involved in the DeSoto Chamber of Commerce and currently serves as a board member of the Family Justice Center in Bossier City. He has also served as a little league coach for several little league football and baseball teams in the community.



“As your State Senator, I will be a fiercely independent voice for our conservative values,” Arbbuckle said. “I believe our state government can, and should, be more efficient. Ultimately, I want the citizens of Louisiana to feel like they are getting the most bang for their buck.”



Arbuckle’s campaign platform includes: working to make Louisiana a more pro-life and pro-adoption Louisiana; supporting policies that protect our 2 nd Amendment rights; bringing jobs to our community so that the next generation doesn’t have to move to other states in order to find good paying jobs; and, strengthening our K-12 education system, expanding early-childhood education, protecting our higher education institutions, and empowering our technical and trade schools to train the next generation of skilled workers.

Arbuckle has launched a campaign website, which can be found here.